Lodge opens at Seven Mile in Detroit after body found along freeway

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If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

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The northbound side of the Lodge Freeway has reopened at Seven Mile in Detroit after a body was found along the freeway early Tuesday.

Just after 6 a.m., the freeway was shuttered for the investigation. Michigan State Police said a private ambulance service found the body on the shoulder of the road. The freeway reopened around 10:30 a.m.

Police said video from the area confirmed the death was a suicide.

Troopers have been working to identify the person, so their family can be notified.

Related story: Woman killed by hit-and-run driver on Lodge Freeway in Detroit