NB US-23 closed at Geddes for fatal crash after SUV crossed median, hit semi

Two people died Tuesday when an SUV hit a semi on US-23 in Ann Arbor.

The northbound lanes of the freeway are currently closed at Geddes Road due to the crash. The freeway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Police said the SUV was on the southbound side of the freeway when it crossed the median near Plymouth Road just after 1:15 p.m. and hit a semi on the northbound side.

The victims who were killed were in the SUV, police said.