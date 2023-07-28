Nearly 100 cats recovered from Brownstown Township hoarder situation; adopters sought

The total of cats found in a Downriver house last week was first thought to be 50 cats, but that total is now closer to 100.

Brownstown Township officials are now working to place them in new homes -- and are hoping for adoption help.

Police body-worn cameras show a cat hoarding situation that Brownstown Township police responded to, after neighbors caught the foul stench of cat urine.



"They were feeding them and giving them water, things like that, but at the same time, it's not something you want around your house all the time," said Brownstown Twp. Police Deputy Chief Andrew Starzec.

At first, Animal Control there – thought there were about 50, but now that number is tipping 100 cats and kittens - which inundated the shelter.

"Everything we have seen, (is that) the cats are in really good health there are no major problems where you might see in other hoarding instances," Starzec said.

That’s the good news, the police deputy chief said, who added that some are even a rare breed, maine coons.

Animal Control has removed 40 cats and kittens so far – they’re up for adoption. And the homeowner, an elderly man, has been ticketed for ordinance violations.

"You can't have more than three cats or three dogs and we are clearly over that in this case," Starzec said.

The homeowner is cooperating with animal control, to get the rest out as they get adopted out.

"They're doing everything they can to get the animals in nice, safe homes," Starzec said.

If you’re family has been considering a cat – maybe now is the time, there are obviously quite a few in Brownstown Township. head to our website for more information on how to adopt, call 734-675-4008.

Some of the recovered cats.





