Nearly 200 Stellantis workers expected to be laid off from Sterling Heights by weekend

There’s two big actions taking place by Stellantis - one impacts seasonal, temp workers and the other is indefinite layoffs of union workers.

The parent company of the Chrysler and Jeep brands says it will terminate nearly 200 workers at Sterling Heights Assembly this weekend.

Most of them had been brought in to cover increased vacation usage during the summer.

Stellantis says the second action involves a quote "full execution" of UAW layoffs "across its footprint." There's no final number of jobs being cut or a timeline.

Stellantis says this is being done to protect the company from uncertainty in the market while still making cars and trucks people can afford.

Jan Griffiths is a former auto supply chain executive.

"What they have done with that statement, is they have completely paralyzed the company by fear," she said. "When you talk about indefinite layoffs, ongoing assessments of manufacturing processes and footprints. This means that Stellantis is on a tear. This is a very aggressive action."

Stellantis previously announced the end of a key shift at Warren Truck, cutting nearly 2,500 jobs. Now there is the threat of a possible strike.

"The UAW filed and requested information about Stellantis' plans regarding the product commitments it made in the UAW's 2023 collective bargaining agreement," Griffiths said. "We need plans, we need transparency so that we can get our arms around this, deal with it, and move forward."

Stellantis said that they are honoring those agreements and commitments made with the UAW and that they "will continue conversations."