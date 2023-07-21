Nearly 60K DTE customers without power after Thursday's storms

Thunderstorms and strong winds knocked out power for tens of thousands of DTE Energy customers Thursday.

Joe Musallam, the vice president of distribution operations for DTE, said that about 90,000 people lost power from the storms. Many of these outages were caused by fallen trees and branches.

As of 9:40 a.m. Friday, almost 60,000 customers are still without power.

"We're laser-focused on the remaining 3% that are out of power," he said.

Musallam said many single addresses lost power, as opposed to clusters. This complicates restoration efforts.

"It's one customer per crew," he said.

When many customers lose power, DTE first works to restore power to critical infrastructure, such as police and fire departments, hospitals, and pumping stations. Then, large clusters of outages are handled. Finally, single outages are addressed.

DTE estimates that 80% of impacted customers will have their power restored by the end of the day Friday.

To prevent a single outage in the future, Musallam said to keep trees trimmed back away from wires and avoid planting trees too close to power lines.

Check the DTE outage map and report an outage here.

What to do if you see a downed wire:

If there is an emergency, such as a fire or you see a power line on an unoccupied car, first call 911 then call the power company. DTE Energy can be reached at 800-477-4747. Consumers Energy can be reached at 800-477-5050.

For non-emergency situations, you can report the wire to DTE online here.

Stay at least 20 feet from the wires. Do not touch the power lines or use an object to touch them. Do not drive over downed wires. Also, avoid touching anything the wire touches, such as a fence or a puddle.

Be sure to keep pets and children away from the lines, too.

If you are inside your vehicle and a wire falls on it, DTE says to stay inside and call 911.

However, if you must get out of the vehicle, DTE advises removing loose clothing, and getting out without touching the frame. Jump with your feet together to avoid touching the vehicle and ground at the same time. Do not remove your feet until you are at least 20 feet away from the vehicle.