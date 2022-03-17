Need a pep talk? Call this number to get encouragement from kids

article

Having a rough day? Need some encouragement? What about life advice?

A project from a California elementary school provides pep talks from kids.

The PepToc hotline includes recorded advice and pep talks from students ages 5-12 at West Side Elementary in Healdsburg, Calif. Pep talks are available in both English and Spanish.

The hotline exploded in popularity after going live, with thousands of people calling an hour. The plan is to add new, surprise pep talks to the line every few weeks.

Call 707-998-8410 for a pep talk.

Donations and sponsorships have supported the hotline. According to a GoFundMe posted by the school, the rural public school had to cut much of its arts funding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you would like to support the PepToc project, click here.