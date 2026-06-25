'Need justice:' Detroit man shot and killed, 7-year-old injured in shooting on city's west side

The Brief One man is dead, and a child is injured after a shooting on Detroit's west side Wednesday night. FOX 2 was able to talk with the mother of the 7-year-old who was shot, whose name is Jacquees Moore.



Detroit police are continuing to search for the person who shot and killed a 23-year-old man and injured the victim's 7-year-old cousin.

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The tragic scene played out Wednesday night in the area of Burgess between I-96 and Fenkell. FOX 2 was able to talk with the mother of the 7-year-old who was shot, whose name is Jacquees Moore.

He was found in this area along with his cousin, Willie Key, who was shot and killed.

"I don't know how to feel. I don't understand why someone would do that to my baby and my nephew, and I just need justice," said Lakesha Brooks. "Whoever did this, please get them. My baby is in the hospital fighting for his life, and my nephew is deceased. They was going to the park, and my son wanted to be around his older cousin. I let him go with his older cousin, and they never came back. I just need someone to catch the person who did this. This is not right. It's just evil."

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As the search for the suspect continues, police tell FOX 2 the community is not in danger and that they have strong leads on the suspect.

The family says they have no idea why the cousins were in this area as it has blight and most of these homes are unoccupied.

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