Neighbor aids Detroit teen with gunshot wound Tuesday

A teenager was hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound near his Detroit home on Tuesday with the shooting happening around 10:40 a.m.

There is no suspect in custody and little information about why the shooting took place. Fortunately for the victim, a neighbor was in the area and offered help after seeing him running from the scene.

Granted anonymity to talk about her experience the woman told FOX 2 she didn't hear any gunshots - only spied the victim running.

"I just seen the little boy running down the street as if he was in distress and I asked what happened. He said he got shot and I went over there and tried to help him," she said.

She said the victim had taken off his coat and was holding his chest. He fell down on his porch after being struck.

"I ran over there and came back over here to get a towel and put pressure on his wounds," she said.

The incident unfolded in the 2100 block of Bennett and police could later be seen breaching the residence with guns drawn Tuesday afternoon.

Hours after clearing the home, officers with the 8th precinct still aren't sure of the circumstances.

Video shot by FOX 2 did catch one person in handcuffs. However, it's unknown if they're connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line 1-800-SPEAK-UP.