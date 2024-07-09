Neighbor dispute leads to Chesterfield Township shooting

A dispute between neighbors led to shots being fired Monday night at a mobile home park in Chesterfield Township.

According to police, neighbors were fighting at the Carriage Way mobile home park when someone started shooting just after 9:20 p.m. No one was struck, and the gun used was recovered.

A man was arrested and is at the Macomb County Jail awaiting charges.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to constat the Chesterfield Police Department at 586-949-3573.