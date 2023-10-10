Neighbor's gruesome discovery sparks homicide investigation on Detroit's east side

A neighbor on Detroit's east side made a gruesome discovery early Tuesday morning that has since escalated into a murder investigation after a woman's body was found on the side of the street.

The individual, since identified as a woman in her 30s, had been stabbed to death.

"I couldn’t pass by and see that and not do anything," said James Tolbert.

The victim was found near Woodward and Harmon in the early hours Tuesday. Tolbert was driving when he spotted her body, then pulled over and dialed 911.

"I didn’t know what it was at that particular time until I blocked it off, and I could see this young lady laying there," he said.

He also covered the body to keep other drivers from hitting her. Police and first responders later arrived and blocked off the scene.

While Tolbert is used to seeing people panhandling in the area. "It's mostly peaceful around here," he said.

Police mark off the scene near Woodward and Harmon for a homicide investigation.

"That’s the reason it’s kind of shocking. You have beggars here and there, that’s everywhere. But to see something like that — it doesn’t go on," he said.

Police hope surveillance cameras at a nearby gas station may aid them in identifying a suspect.