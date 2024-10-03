Neighbor's video captures high-speed crash that killed 2 men, injured 2 officers: 'Senseless'

A tragic car crash in Warren left two officers injured and two other men dead Monday morning.

Days later, debris remains on the lawn and sidewalk where it happened. People in the area say they are still in shock and they couldn’t believe what they saw on video.

Dispatch audio: "Officers involved in an accident. it’s going to be Schoenherr and Sherman."

"I caught that crash and it really just hurt me real bad to see it," said a witness. "When I first looked at it to see how fast that car was going."

The crash happened at the intersection of Schoenherr and Prospect after a Warren police vehicle and a Dodge Durango -- collided.

"I woke up about 4:30 am, went to the bathroom, and I heard like a loud explosion and it kind of shook my house," said another witness.

What shook the house was also caught on security video.

"When I got down here the truck was already flipped over," she said.

Warren police say two officers were critically injured in the crash.

Dispatch audio: "Yeah, we need medics."

They say one officer underwent surgery. Both are expected to be okay.

The owner of the video says he is stunned, asking about the police lights - and asking if they were on.

"That’s the key issue." he said. "If he would’ve seen the lights, he would have never turned in front of the police. So they seem like they was doing at least 80, 90 miles an hour."

The men in the other vehicle — 34-year-old Cedric Hayden and 33-year-old DeJuan Pettis — died.

Neighbors are hoping that justice is served.

"I shedded some tears, because you know it’s senseless," the video's owner said. "And they didn’t deserve you know, to leave this earth at the hands of the law."

The investigation has been handed off from Warren police to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

A spokesperson declined an interview but say they have nothing new to release on the case, and more information will be released at the appropriate time.

Inset: Surveillance video from witnesses who live near the scene of the tragic crash.



