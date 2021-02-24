Nessel to file charges against Twistars gymnastics club owner for Larry Nassar involvement

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is poised to file criminal charges against a former Diamondale gym owner for his alleged involvement with convicted child sexual abuser Dr. Larry Nasser, reports Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick.

The charges are against John Geddert who operated the popular Twistars Gym. He hired the former Dr. Nasser who treated hundreds of mostly young girls who later came forward with their stories of his sexual misconduct. The announcement is slated for Thursday morning.

Nessel's office today released the following statement regarding search warrants executed this morning as part of the Department's investigation into gymnastics coach John Geddert:

Photo of logo from Twistars Facebook page.

"As part of its investigation into gymnastics coach John Geddert, (the AG's) prosecution team has, with the help of the Michigan State Police and the Grand Ledge Police Department, executed search warrants this morning on his residence and Twistars, his coaching facility. Geddert was a US Olympics gymnastics coach who worked closely with Dr. Larry Nassar and at whose gymnastics club, Twistars, many of the Nassar victims were abused."