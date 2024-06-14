Netflix's first 'Receiver' trailer featuring Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown released

After a historic season for the Lions, fans get to relive it through Amon-Ra St. Brown's eyes with the upcoming Netflix documentary series "Receiver."

The first trailer dropped Thursday with St. Brown is one of the featured players. The doc, which debuts July 10, chronicles the 2023 season which saw the Lions win their first division in 30 years and first playoff game in 32 years.

In addition to St. Brown, other receivers in the spotlight will be Justin Jefferson of the Vikings, Davante Adams from the Raiders and both Deebo Samuels and tight end George Kittle from the 49ers.

At the start of the trailer touchdown celebrations are discussed, followed by a quick cut to St. Brown dancing in the end zone.

"I'm big on celebrations, if I dance - I need it to go viral," he says.

Another clip shows St. Brown entering the practice facility, then running through drills on the field.

"The Lions haven't won a division title in 30 years," St. Brown says in a scene where he debuts his Honolulu blue hair. "And the time is now."

The series is from the producers of "Quarterback" which aired a year ago. The official release is below:

"See the game from the other side of the pass. receiver - July 10, Only on Netflix.

"Relive the 2023 NFL season through the eyes of five of the best pass catchers in the league. Go inside the huddle and outside the lines with Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Amon-Ra St. Brown to see what it takes to stay always open.

"With players mic'ed up for every game, Receiver promises an all-access look at the preparation, pressure, and swagger it takes to play one of the toughest jobs in sports."



