Three charged in fatal drive-by shooting of 6-year-old

Three Detroit men have been charged in the July 27 drive-by shooting that killed 6-year-old Rylee Love, the Wayne County prosecutor announced Saturday.

Demontrel Wilson, 30, Deonate Cherry, 28, and Terrance Blue, 28, are charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, first-degree murder, conspiracy to discharge a firearm from a vehicle causing death, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing death. Wilson and Blue also face charges of being felons in possession of a firearm.

Terrance Blue (left), Demontrel Wilson (center), and Deonate Cherry (right).

What we know:

Around 9 p.m. on July 27, Detroit police responded to the area of Anglin Street and Stender Avenue for a report of gunfire.

Officers were flagged down by relatives at a home in the 17400 block of Anglin Street, where they found Rylee inside a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Rylee was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Rylee Love, 6, was killed in a drive-by shooting on July 27, 2025.

Investigators said the defendants reportedly fired multiple rounds from a vehicle into a group of people standing near the intersection. The gunfire struck the home, killing Rylee, who was playing inside at the time.

The Detroit Police Department arrested the suspects on Aug. 20, 2025, following its investigation.

What they're saying:

"Rylee Love was the ultimate innocent victim. The alleged actions of these defendants directly caused his senseless death. I have said many times that bullets have no eyes or sense of direction. The bullets in this case struck a child playing in his house and he will not see another day," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

What's next:

All three suspects are expected to be due back in court on September 2, 2025.

