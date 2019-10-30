New $300M U-M research and education center planned for failed jail site in Detroit

A big announcement is scheduled Wednesday morning from Mayor Duggan regarding the site of the abandoned Wayne County Jail project.

A new $300 million U-M research and education center to anchor 14-acre Detroit Center for Innovation is being announced. You can watch a livestream of the announcement when it begins on FOX 2 News Now live on our Facebook page here. The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 p.m.

Developers Dan Gilbert and Stephen Ross are behind the project on the east side of downtown at Gratiot Avenue and St. Antoine Street.

The Detroit Center for Innovation will be a home for students in high-tech fields such as automotive mobility, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

The multi-building center will include a 190,000-square-foot academic building operated by University of Michigan. The U-M academic building will serve 1,000 graduate and senior-level undergraduate students pursuing advanced degrees in high-tech innovation industries.

The hope for the Detroit Center for Innovation is that it will provide a new talent pipeline to current companies and attract new businesses to the area-signaling next frontier of Detroit's leadership in tech and innovation nationwide.

Construction for the Detroit Center for Innovation is slated to begin in 2021.

Advertisement

In 2018, Gilbert's Bedrock announced that it acquired the site from Wayne County after agreeing to build a new $533 million criminal justice center near Detroit's Midtown neighborhood. Since acquiring the site, Bedrock demolished the half-built jail structure and is currently using the site to support construction related to other in-progress developments in downtown Detroit.

The development of the Detroit Center for Innovation will be publicly reviewed by the Wayne County Commission, which will play a vital role in transferring the land for the project from Bedrock to U-M.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.