New 60-unit apartment building promises affordable living for Detroit seniors

A local faith leader is focusing on making sure seniors have an affordable place to live in Detroit.

Part of that solution is a new housing development on Woodward offering 60 units for low-income seniors,

"I was homeless," said James Colston. "I had a girl I was with for 13 years. I got sick, she left and I had nowhere to go. I was paying $2,000 a month and I said 'All I did for the City of Detroit, what am I going to do now?'"

The new $18 million affordable housing development is named The Reverend Dr. Jim Holley Residences on Woodward.

"I’m 65 I didn’t want to get old, but I'm old now, so let me try this housing authority whatever I've got to do," said Colston.

Vouchers from the Detroit Housing Commission will mean no one will pay more than 30 percent of their monthly income in rent.

"I met three people coming in who are here, who were homeless before they moved in here," said Mayor Mike Duggan. "We're guaranteeing that people of all incomes stay in this neighborhood."

Rev. Jim Holley

The housing project is led by MHT Housing Inc. along with Rev. Holley and the Historic Little Rock Baptist Church. It replaces a building that long sat vacant along - across from the church.

"This is a humbling experience for me," said Holly. "I know I didn't get here on my own. I’m here by the grace of God, and by so many people who really made me the man that I am."



