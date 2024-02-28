New Baltimore police looking for suspect in credit card fraud case

article

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted for stolen credit cards in New Baltimore on Tuesday.

Officers took a report of cards stolen out of a vehicle from a residence on Jefferson Avenue near 23 Mile Road.

A suspect tried to use the credit cards at three nearby businesses.

"Investigators were able to obtain surveillance video of the transaction and are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the subject in the photograph," said a release from the police department.

If you have any information on the identity of the subject, please contact the New Baltimore Police Department at (586) 725-2181 or jdixon@cityofnewbaltimore.org

