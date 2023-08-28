New Boston residents still stuck powerless from last week's severe storms

Days after a powerful storm brought tornadoes and wind damage to Michigan… there are residents who are still in the dark.

"We've actually been out of power since Thursday," said New Boston resident Monica Podpora. "We actually got power back on Thursday from the other storm and then lost it the same day."

FOX 2 reached out to DTE and which sent a statement which reads in part:

"As of 9 a.m. Monday, DTE has restored nearly 98% of customers affected by the back-to-back storms that hit our area last week. We will continue to be laser-focused on restoring the 2% of customers with more complex repair issues and expect that the vast majority will have service later today."

But some residents say DTE has sent messages promising restoration and has not delivered.

"It will be on by 11:30 tonight, and I’ve heard that the last three days," said New Boston resident Richard Liszak.

DTE officials say they understand the frustration in its statement saying, "We know how difficult it is for customers to be without power and our teams will not stop until each customer affected by these storms is restored."

But residents are not the ones concerned about power outages after heavy rainfall - so are county officials.

"You mentioned about the power failures," said Candice Miller. "The pumps are out. Guess what happens when you have a bad storm? The power goes out."

And that can lead to flooding which is why Miller, the Macomb County Public Works commissioner, believes that more tax dollars have to be invested in infrastructure.

"It’s not the most interesting way to spend your tax dollars perhaps, until your basement is flooded - or you can’t get through the airport, or all the expressways are being closed," Miller said.

DTE says if remains committed to improving and modernizing the electric grid in order to deliver safe, reliable and affordable energy to its customers.

Macomb County says it’s also doing its part

"Here in Macomb County for our big pump station, we just have led a bid recently, for $16 million to completely redo the electrical panels and we’ve ordered three new 2 megawatt generators."

FOX 2 also asked Miller if a committee or task force should be formed to find ways to prevent flooding and long-term outages.

"I would be happy to sit on such a committee to look at some of these various things," she said. "You need to be as proactive as you possibly can."

Check out the DTE Outage Map here.



