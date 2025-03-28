New charges for man accused of stalking Attorney General Dana Nessel, wife

article

The Brief Christopher Dean Baldwin is accused of stalking the Michigan attorney general and her wife, the Plymouth city commissioner. Investigators have numerous instances where he is said to have stalked AG Dana Nessel and wife Alanna Maguire, even going to their home. Baldwin is lodged in a secure facility. If he regains competence, the criminal case will be reinstated.



A Michigan man is facing additional charges for stalking Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel and her wife, Alanna Maguire, the Plymouth city commissioner.

Christopher Dean Baldwin, 42, of Jackson, was previously charged with two counts of misdemeanor stalking on March 7. While the case was pending, Baldwin was evaluated and found to be incompetent.

The backstory:

On March 20, the case was dismissed and removed from the Third Circuit Court Criminal Division to the Probate Court Division.

On March 5, Baldwin allegedly showing up at Nessel's home in Plymouth, ringing the doorbell and sitting on the porch - one day after police say he went to a Plymouth City Commission meeting where Maguire was in attendance.

According to the prosecutor's office release, "because this is a 12-month offense, MCL 330.2044, requires that if Baldwin remains incompetent for four months (1/3 of the maximum), the case must be dismissed until, and if, he regains competency. He has been found incompetent for four months."

Baldwin is now under the jurisdiction of Wayne County Third Circuit Court Probate Division and is lodged in a secure facility. If he regains competence, the criminal case will be reinstated.

On February 27, investigators say Baldwin used the address for Nessel and Maguire’s family home in Plymouth and Nessel’s phone number without permission, to receive court documents from 12th District Court in Jackson County, Michigan. Baldwin has been charged with two counts of aggravated stalking.

"We are alleging once again that the defendant in this case continues to harass our state attorney general and her wife. This is criminal behavior and cannot be tolerated," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a release.

He was arraigned on March 27, 2025, in 35th District Court and given a $200,000 cash/surety bond, with a tether ordered if he is released.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office and a previous FOX 2 report.



