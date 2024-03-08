Flushing man charged with stalking Attorney General Dana Nessel and her wife

Dana Nessel is the state's top prosecutor - regularly putting bad actors in prison - but even the Michigan attorney general is not immune from them.

Christopher Baldwin of Flushing is accused of stalking Nessel and her wife - showing up at their home in Plymouth on Tuesday, ringing their doorbell and sitting on the porch.

It is alleged that Baldwin, 40, tried to contact Nessel in the past and showed up at a meeting where her wife, a city commissioner, was in attendance - on Monday.

Public officials are dealing with what can be dangers from the public.

"Nobody should expect this kind of victimization, she is now subject to it, and she shouldn't be," said Danielle Russo Bennetts, asst. attorney general. "But in the same vein it happens to your neighbor - your sister - your cousin - to your friend - it could happen to you."

Baldwin has an extensive criminal history - from indecent exposure and domestic violence, to sexual assault and home invasion and breaking and entering. For some of the charges he was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Nessel was not available for an interview but her assistant attorney general - who oversees the state's Special Victims Unit - spoke with FOX 2 about what people should do if they're a victim of stalking - something millions in the United States experience every year.

"Be your own best advocate - document what's happening," she said. "Documenting it - contact your local police - file a police report - providing them your those text messages or whatever communication you're getting."

Russo Bennetts says some people don't want to go to the police - but the courts can be another option.

"Personal Protection Orders and Extreme Risk Protection Orders - they are not just pieces of paper," she said.

The Extreme Risk Protection Order is a new law. It can be obtained if there are concerns someone has weapons and could harm themselves or others.

"Don't be afraid to use the court system in a way that's going to protect you and make you safe," she said.

Russo Bennetts says the Department of Attorney General's Address Confidentiality Program could also help.

"Any person who is a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault or really anybody that is feeling threatened can apply to be in that program," she said. "And that protects their address - that really gives them that sense of safety, privacy and confidentiality."

Baldwin is currently charged with misdemeanor stalking and is jailed on a $100,000 bond.

That constant harassment - that terrorizing - that repeated contact - it just wreaks havoc emotionally and mentally on victims of these crimes and i think a lot of people don't really consider that," said Russo Bennetts.

