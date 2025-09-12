New class of Detroit police cadets celebrate graduation day

The Brief New Detroit police cadets celebrated graduation on Friday. FOX 2 captured moments as family members created their own memories. Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison says 20 cadets graduated in this ceremony.



Before this new class of Detroit police cadets begins to protect and serve, there’s a brief moment of celebration.

FOX 2 captured moments as family members created their own memories. As it moved down the line, we met legacy officer Julia Barren, a relative of Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren and former DPD Chief James Barren.

"It was amazing! It was really exciting! I was so happy to graduate," she said.

"We’re just excited that she joined the law enforcement ranks," said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren. "Certainly starting in Detroit, where I started my career."

"I’m very proud of her," said retired Chief Dr. James Barren. "It was a long road, a hard road. A couple of times I saw pictures of training where she got tased. I was like, ‘wow, she’s making a lot of noise at the time.’ She’s been around police officers all her life. I think she was really made and cut for the job."

Each one had their own support system to lift them up. Chief Bettison describes this class as small but mighty, ready to help keep violence in Detroit at its lowest level in six decades.

"As you walk across the stage to protect the citizens of Detroit, you will do it with honor, you will do it with grace, and you will set your ego aside because you’re serving some of our most vulnerable citizens who need you," said Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison.