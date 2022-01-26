New documentary shows horrors of human trafficking - and the fallout

A new documentary is shining a light on the dark world of human trafficking in Michigan. "Men Who Buy Sex" is produced by the Wayne County Medical Society Foundation.

"Men who buy sex are not a homogenous group," said Peter Qualliotine, in the documentary. "There is a lot of diversity within."

Commercial sex and sex trafficking can be incredibly destructive - and the reality is - these sorts of things are happening in our own backyard.

"When I interviewed the survivors of human trafficking," said Lisa Jackson, documentary producer, Digital Media Works. "I had no idea how prevalent it was. The survivors were all from Michigan."

The video we’re showing is from a new documentary Men Who Buy Sex — Everybody Pays" produced by the Wayne County Medical Society Foundation.

It takes a deep dive into an ugly and dehumanizing reality for the people trapped in this world - and the emotional social economic and health toll it takes on the women and men involved.

"We have found out the men who did get caught up in this, it wasn’t really something they set out to do," she said. "They went on a slippery slope and found themselves engaging in commercial sex. A lot of them did not want to be and certainly did not want their families to find out, or their partners or their wives. So you know, they need help as well.

"We’re not trying to beat people over the head - we’re trying to bring light to the problem and explain this is what happens when you purchase commercial sex. It is not just you being gratified, it is creating this whole underworld that is causing absolute horror and hell for women and vulnerable people who are being trafficked."

The film also examines the role pornography plays in perhaps exacerbating the problem.

FOX 2: "What’s tie between pornography and human trafficking?"

"When pornography is viewed, there’s this misconception I want to do that, I want to act that out. Men will seek that out, they will see it online and want to act it out - and not necessarily with their wife or their partner. And that’s where they will engage in commercial sex."

The film will be released to the public after a private debut in late February.

