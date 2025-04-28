New DTE Energy rate hike proposal would seek $574 million from customers

The Brief DTE is proposing a new rate hike, this time totaling $574M which would impact the typical customer by 11% every month. Dennis Black is an activist with the group the Michigan Environmental Justice Coalition, fighting against the proposal. DTE says the increase is going to its infrastructure, adding a 70% improvement of reliability took place from 2023 to 2024.



DTE Energy has filed paperwork with state regulators for a rate increase. The utility company says the increase is needed to help it continue making progress which includes improving grid reliability.

The rate increase is $574 million which will impact residential DTE Energy customers' rates with an 11 percent hike.1

One of the grassroots groups opposing the request for a rate hike, is the Michigan Environmental Justice Coalition.

DTE filed the rate increase with the Michigan Public Service Commission last week. The commission will then vote to approve the measure or, as it has in a few cases, agree to a portion of the price hike.

Metro Detroit activist Dennis Black says he knows what it's like to struggle to pay electric bills.

"Being directly impacted myself with high bills facing shutoffs myself in the winter time," he said.

Black said the increase will impact the most vulnerable DTE customers the hardest.

"It’s a very significant amount of Detroiters on a fixed income and this rate hike is an undo financial burden," he said. "If this rate hike increases, our most vulnerable communities on fixed income can still see their power go out."

But DTE says progress is being made improving it's infrastructure.

A statement released to FOX 2 reads in part:

"Thanks to a combination of factors including strategic work and investment in the electric grid last year, our customers experienced a nearly 70% improvement in time spent without power in 2024 compared to 2023."

Black says the progress has not been felt by everyone.

"My power was out last week," he said. "It was a blue sky day."

And activists say it’s time for Michiganders to speak out about the negative impact of a rate hike on their bottom line.

"Contact their legislators, contact the Michigan Public Service Commission. They’re the regulatory body for this publicly owned utility."

FOX 2 reached out to the MPSC and was told by public info officer Matt Helms:

"Under state law, the commission has 10 months to issue an order from the date the utility filed its application. DTE filed its application on April 24, 2025. MPSC cannot make a comment during the review process."

Black says he hopes the commission will act on behalf of the people and not DTE.

"They can say they are making improvements, but there's plenty of people that would share my sentiment that will say that our power is not reliable."

To contact the Michigan Public Service Commission, go HERE.

To learn more about the Michigan Environmental Justice Coalision, go HERE.