New fall menu at Central Kitchen and Bar

Chef Christina Stanco from Central Kitchen and Bar joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about the restaurant's new fall menu.

You can watch as she prepares one of the dishes, chicken paillard, in the video player and get her recipe below.

CHICKEN PAILLARD

For the Chicken:

2-6oz chicken breast, pounded thin

1 cup flour

2 eggs, beaten

3 cups panko bread crumbs



Place flour, eggs and panko crumbs in separate shallow bowls. Dip the pounded chicken in flour, then egg mixture and into the bread crumbs. Shallow fry in canola oil, 4 minutes on each side until the chicken is cooked through and the breading is golden brown.



For Grapes:

1 bag red grapes

1/4 cup oil



Take the grapes off the steam and toss in a bowl with oil. Place in an even layer on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Roast at 425 degrees for 20 minutes, or until the grapes have become caramelized.



Arrange the dish:

5 oz ground Italian sausage

1/2 cup onion, diced

2oz baby kale

1/2 cup chicken stock

2 Tablespoons butter

Burrata cheese, garnish



In a large sauté pan brown the Italian sausage. Add onions and cook till they are translucent. Season with salt and pepper. Add the chicken stock, cooked grapes, and kale to to pan. Bring to a simmer. Take the pan off the heat and add the butter. Pour the mixture over the chicken breast. Garnish with the burrata cheese.

