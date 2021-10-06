New FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Southfield, will service residents after severe weather events

A new disaster recovery center that will assist residents in Metro Detroit manage the fallout from flooding and extreme weather events will open in Southfield Wednesday.

The new center will act as a resource for disaster victims, housing representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, Michigan State Police, and others who can walk people through assistance programs and answer questions about how to make a home more disaster-resistant.

The Oct. 6 opening of the Disaster Recovery Center arrives only days after the application for getting financial help from the June floods this year was extended.

After they were initially rejected for federal assistance after intense rain flooded homes across Southeast Michigan on June 25 and 26, damaged households in Oakland and Macomb counties were approved.

The approval opens residents up to the opportunity of securing money for replacing important appliances while offering low-cost loans and grants for temporary housing and home repairs. The same residents also now qualify for federal disaster unemployment benefits.

The deadline for applying for aid is Nov. 12.

The new FEMA facility in Southfield will be located inside the Parks and Rec facility on 26000 Evergreen Road. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday - Saturday. It will be closed on Sunday.