FEMA disaster assistance for Macomb and Oakland county residents

Homeowners and renters affected by the flooding of June 25-26 of this year are now eligible to apply for federal disaster assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

FEMA said this assistance can include grants for temporary lodging and home repairs and other programs to help the uninsured or underinsured necessary expenses and serious, unmet needs resulting from the disaster.

Residents in those counties who have already registered with FEMA since July 15 do not need to apply again. Those who are unsure of whether they’ve submitted an application already can call the FEMA Helpline at (800)621-3362 to verify their status.

When applying for assistance, FEMA asks that you have the following information readily available:

• A current phone number where you can be contacted;

• Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying;

• Your Social Security number;

• A general list of damage and losses, and

• Private insurance information, if available.

According to FEMA, those in Washtenaw and Wayne counties can already apply for help if they have uninsured or underinsured losses from the late June disaster. The deadline to apply is Oct. 13.