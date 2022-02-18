New Holland Brewing Co. announces return of 17.3% ABV Dragon’s Milk Triple Mash

article

New Holland's popular, heavy-hitting Dragon's Milk variation, Triple Mash, returns this year.

The beer with a 17.3% will be ready next month after spending a year in bourbon barrels. The original Dragon's Milk has an ABV of 11%.

"It has taken over a year, but we have moved mountains (of barrels) to make sure Triple Mash will be available in a never before seen quantity," said Dominic Bergquist, Dragon’s Milk Brand Manager at New Holland. "We’re going all out and allowing customers to order as much of this treasured stout as they’d like!"

Preorder for the brew begin at 11 a.m. Feb. 26 and end at 11:59 p.m. Feb. 27 or when the beer sells out – whichever comes first. A four-pack is $25.99 plus tax and deposit.

Orders can be picked up at the New Holland Fulfillment Center at 296 Roost Ave. in Holland on March 12, 13, 26, and 27. Glassware will also be available. The Teku glasses are designed by Grand Rapids artist Andy Shaw.

"We couldn’t be more excited about this release," Bergquist said. "As our top-rated brew on Untappd, Triple Mash is our single most anticipated beer, and we’re expecting another enthusiastic reception in 2022."