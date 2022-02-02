Oberon Day 2022 -- Bell's Brewery announces when spring favorite will return during snowstorm

article

If you're cooped up at home while the snow falls but ready for spring, there's something to look forward to – Bell's Brewery announced when Oberon Day 2022 will be held!

The countdown is on for March 21.

The brewery welcomes its seasonal wheat ale beer back with a celebration near the end of March each year. Details about what to expect this year haven't been revealed yet, but Oberon Day 2021, included specials at the Bell's Eccentric Cafe and General Store in Kalamazoo, as well as a virtual event

The beer typically starts shipping out to stores just before Oberon Day. Once Oberon is released, it is available until September, unless you are in Arizona or Florida, where it is available all year.