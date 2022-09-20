New Holland Brewing releases fall version of Lightpoint

article

New Holland Brewing crafted a fall and winter version of its low-calorie, lower alcohol Lightpoint.

The Lightpoint Peak is a white ale brewed with the same ingredients as the original – coconut water, raw honey, and orange peel. Spices were also added to the new brew to amp up the cold-weather flavor.

It has 86 calories per 12-ounce can, and an ABV of 3.7%.

While light, the beer doesn't skimp on flavor, and provides an alternative to the usually heavy winter beers.

The beer is starting to hit stores. Use the New Holland beer finder here.