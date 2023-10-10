New Holland's flagship beer Mad Hatter Midwest IPA returning after 4-year hiatus

article

A popular New Holland beer that was retired in 2019 is coming back.

Mad Hatter Midwest IPA, a 7% ABV dry-hopped brew made with Centennial, Citra and Mosaic hops, has been requested numerous times since the Holland brewery stopped making it.

"Without a doubt, the single most requested beer to make a return from our history is Mad Hatter," said Dominic Bergquist, Brand Manager for Beer at New Holland. "We’ve received countless emails, phone calls, and messages on social media for this brew to return. Simply put – we have heard them loud and clear. Our entire team is excited to bring this beer back and celebrate with our fans."

Related article

Mad Hatter will be returning to New Holland’s brewpubs in Battle Creek, Grand Rapids, and Holland on Thursday.

Distribution will begin shortly after across the state of Michigan, with select Midwest states following later in the year and into 2024.

New Holland is also launching a Hatter-themed sweepstakes to win a New Holland experience including a tour, tasting, dinner, and overnight stay in Holland. The contest opens Nov. 1. Apply here.

Watch FOX 2 News Live