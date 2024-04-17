New hotel, condos coming to Hudson's Detroit

article

A luxury hotel and condos will open in Hudson's Detroit, Bedrock announced Wednesday.

Detroit EDITION and The Residences will occupy all 45 floors of the tower. They will provide both the chance to stay and live in the Hudson's building, with hotel rooms and 97 condos for-sale. Bedrock says it will be Detroit's first five-star hotel.

"Hudson’s Detroit is synonymous with excellence, style and grit, so it is only fitting that it will be home to legendary and iconic global brands," said Dan Gilbert, Founder of Bedrock. "EDITION’S eagerness to enter the Detroit market and introduce its first property in the Midwest, is a true testament of how magnetic our city is today. Hudson’s will be a catalyst for attracting visitors, residents and businesses to the city and we welcome them to enjoy all the amenities, entertainment, retail, hospitality and dining that Detroiters know and love."

A rendering of the hotel (Photo: Bedrock)

In addition to the hotel, the mixed-use development downtown will also house General Motors. The automaker announced this week that it will be moving out of the Renaissance Center and into the new building.

GM bought the tower complex in 1996 and later moved its headquarters there from a site north of downtown. It has housed the company ever since, so the move would mean the end of an era at the site.