New Plum Market opens inside Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center

article

A new grocery retail and dining option has opened in Detroit.

Plum Market has officially opened its doors inside the state-of-the-art Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center located in the New Center area. You can go shopping, grab a bite to eat or even hold an event there.

The 5,000 square foot store is located on the first floor of the performance center. It offers a fast casual dining experience featuring chef crafted cuisine to grab and go or, sit and savor, with indoor and outdoor (seasonal) seating available.

The location is also home to a collection of grocery and apothecary essentials, floral, specialty candies, wine, beer, and liquor to go.

Zingerman's signature artisan products and brewed coffee are featured inside the newly-fashioned Plum Market location.

Additionally, full service catering and event planning with impressive event spaces are available onsite. If you're interested in booking an event at the location, contact Chris Lawson at chris.lawson@plummarket.com for more information.

Advertisement

Plum Market chef Norm Valenti and co-founder Marc Jonna joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the space and to share a recipe with us. You can hear from them in the video player below, and get their cauliflower "rice" recipe below.

For more information, visit www.plummarket.com.

SLIM SICILIAN CAULIFLOWER "RICE"

Golden Raisins .5 CUP

Cauliflower Heads 1 EA

Non GMO Canola Oil or EVOO .25 CUP

Small Onion 1 EA

Almonds, Sliced, Skin on 1/3 Cups

Capers, drained, rinsed 1 OZ

Garlic Cloves, thinly sliced 2 EA

Lemons, Zest & Juice of 2 EA

Kosher Salt .5 TBSP

Crushed Pepper Flake .25 tsp.

Parsley, fine chopped 3 TBSP



In a separate container soak the golden raisins in very hot water until the raisins become plump.

Cut the cauliflower into 1-inch florets and discard the stem and leaves.

In small batches break up the florets into a food processor and pulse until the texture resembles that of "large couscous."

Heat the oil in a very large skillet over medium-high heat. At the first sight of smoke from the oil, add the onions, and stir to coat.

Continue cooking the onions, stirring frequently, until the edges are golden brown about 6 minutes.

Add the almonds, raisins, capers, garlic, lemon zest, and crushed pepper flakes, and cook, stirring, until the almonds are golden, about 3 minutes.

Add the cauliflower to the skillet, stir to combine, add salt and continue to cook until the cauliflower has softened, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Stir in the lemon juice and parsley then transfer to lined sheet pans and rapid cool immediately.

Serve immediately. Serves 4-5 guests.