New quarantine recommendations in schools, preteen injured by gunfire, 15-year-old's murder unsolved

The Michigan health department is shortening its recommended period that students and staff should isolate at home if they come down with a COVID-19 infection.

Anyone who tests positive but sees no symptoms or sees them disappear after five days may return to the classroom as long as they wear a well-fitted mask for the next five days.

The rules governing anyone exposed to the virus have also become more flexible, advising people they do not need to quarantine at home following an exposure if they had a confirmed COVID-19 case in the last 90 days or they are up to date on their recommended COVID-19 vaccines.

The miniscule changes reflect the changing dynamic of the pandemic and doctor's understanding of omicron and the threat it poses.

Infections aren't revealing as severe outcomes. But the speed at which the strain is moving from host to host is creating a capacity problem for hospitals. On Monday, officials reported roughly 4,900 people in the hospital with COVID-19 - a new record for the state that's reporting the seventh-highest number of deaths in the country.

Yet, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says that when best practices are followed - complete vaccination, proper masking, appropriate distancing, quick testing, and responsive isolating - schools should be able to maintain some sense of a normal class schedule.

"We always advocate for preventative measures that keep our children safe," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. "Children of school age – ages 5 and up – are now eligible to get vaccinated, and children ages 12 and up are eligible to get boosted. In addition to masking and testing, we feel confident that schools can remain as safe as possible for our children."

Teen's murderer still not located

Detroit police are still looking for the suspect who shot and killed a 15-year-old inside a gas station store Friday night. Tasneen Sherrod, his mother, has been mourning the loss of her son who died following another tragedy of gun violence.

Her 15-year-old son Robert Harris, was gunned down at the gas station at Seven Mile and E. Outer Drive in Detroit Friday night. Police say the shooting stemmed from a beef on social media and that Robert and another teen planned to meet up and fight but the other teen brought a gun. But his mother says that’s not the case - Robert had got into a fight with one of the teens seen in the surveillance footage a week before Christmas.

He and his brother went to the gas station Friday night to get some snacks and posted a selfie on social media. His mom believes the other boys saw it, recognized where he was, and went there to confront him. "The boy (who) shot my son is 15 years old, the same age as my son," Sherrod said. "Didn’t want to throw up (fists), but you picked up a gun."

Now police are looking for his killer. The shooting comes as DPD reports a slight drop in homicides from 2020-2021 while noting there’s still entirely too much violence in the city. The murder of this 15-year-old boy is another stark reminder of it.

AG warns of fake Covid tests

Covid likely won't ever go away. Neither will the grifters attempting to scam people out of their money. The latest ploy that the Michigan attorney general wants people to be aware of is fake Covid tests. But there's an easy was to cross-reference if they're real: check the FDA website.

Dana Nessel says some of those at-home Covid tests are not legitimate - the Federal Trade Commission and the Better Business Bureau is warning that some scammers selling them online-only, want your money or your personal information.

Even the attorney general encountered a suspect test. "I got sick, I was worried it was Covid," Nessel said. "I wanted to find out as quickly as possible, as everyone does, with an at-home antigen test." She didn't have a test - a friend had an extra one, but Nessel quickly realized that something about it - wasn't right. It asked for her social security number.

It also came with no instructions on the box. And then someone needed to log details about themselves online. "This has been a gold mine for scammers for the last two years to take advantage of unsuspecting consumers," Nessel said.

12-year-old injured in targeted shooting on home

Detroit police have been left frustrated by the latest shooting involving a young person when nearly a dozen bullets were fired into a home on the city's east side.

A 12-year-old was getting changed for bed in his room at his home in the 10000 block of Nottingham when he was struck by a round that had been shot from outside. Police aren't sure who was behind it but believe the shooting was targeted.

"Senseless cowards shooting houses up," said 9th Precinct Commander Eric Decker. "Unfortunately I see it so many times, kids and people hit by gunfire. I am sure the 12-year-old is not beefing with anybody."

The boy is expected to be okay. Police recently reported a slight reduction in homicides and non-fatal shootings. However, the issue of children involved in gun violence in any way remains way to high, they said.

Oakland University schools go remote through January

Oakland University announced Monday that it plans to continue all courses online for the rest of the month, due to the state's spike in omicron cases.

The university said it is tentatively planning to resume in-person classes by Feb. 1.

"We are hopeful that by waiting until February 1, we will be able to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and return to face-to-face classes more seamlessly," the school said in a statement. "During this period, the university, Kresge Library, Oakland Center and university auxiliaries, will remain open to provide in-person services and activities as scheduled unless otherwise posted. "

All students are recommended to get the vaccine shots and boosters when eligible. Students need to then upload vaccination verification – including booster shot records – to Graham Health Center's Secure Patient Portal.

What else we're watching

The Michigan health department will hold a press conference to address the record number of hospitalizations that were reported on Monday. Directer Elizabeth Hertel will speak at 10:45 a.m. The students at Oxford High School are preparing to return to class this week. High school sports have already resumed and students will return to the middle school Tuesday. The 2022 North America Car and Truck of the Year will be announced Tuesday. So will the utility vehicle of the year. Details on the 2022 Detroit Auto Show will also be announced Tuesday. A Macomb County housing shelter is opening a new homeless facility specifically for families and children. MCREST will have donated furniture from Gardner White go into community rooms. The Detroit zoo has new guidance in place for anyone that visits the park this year. Among them is that everyone get an appointment before trying to enter.

Daily Forecast

It's going to be another cold one with cooler temperatures but less wind. That means the conditions will be about the same even though it'll technically be a bit colder on Tuesday. Warmer air will move in overnight, bringing some snow accumulation on Wednesday.

Biden to back filibuster changes to push voting rights bill

President Joe Biden will use a speech in Georgia to endorse changing Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, saying it’s time to choose "democracy over autocracy." But some civil rights groups won’t be there, in protest of what they say is administration inaction.

Biden on Tuesday will pay tribute to civil rights battles past — visiting Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once held forth from the pulpit, and placing a wreath at the crypt of King and his wife, Coretta Scott King — before turning to today’s challenge.

With Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., setting up Martin Luther King Jr. Day as the deadline to either pass voting legislation or consider revising the rules, Biden is expected to evoke the memories of the U.S. Capitol riot a year ago in more forcefully aligning himself with the effort.