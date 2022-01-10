Oakland University extends courses online through January due to omicron

Oakland University announced Monday that it plans to continue all courses online for the rest of the month, due to the state's spike in omicron cases.

The university said it is tentatively planning to resume in-person classes by Feb. 1

"We are hopeful that by waiting until February 1, we will be able to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and return to face-to-face classes more seamlessly," the school said in a statement. "During this period, the university, Kresge Library, Oakland Center and university auxiliaries, will remain open to provide in-person services and activities as scheduled unless otherwise posted. "

All students are recommended to get the vaccine shots and boosters when eligible. Students need to then upload vaccination verification – including booster shot records – to Graham Health Center's Secure Patient Portal.

For more information, see the complete statement below:

Sincerely,

Britt Rios-Ellis, Ph.D.

Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost

Glenn McIntosh

Senior Vice President for Student Affairs and Chief Diversity Officer

