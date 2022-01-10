12-year-old shot inside second floor bedroom inside home in Detroit

A 12-year-old boy was shot and wounded in an upstairs bedroom Monday night on Detroit's east side.

At about 8:40 p.m. the child was wounded in the leg when the suspect fired shots into the house located between Whittier and Morang. The boy was not the only one inside the house, but was the only one wounded. He is expected to survive, Detroit police said.

There is no information available about the suspect. Police believe it was a targeted shooting due to the shots fired at the house, but that the child was not the intended target.

"Senseless cowards shooting houses up," said a Detroit police officer at the scene. "Unfortunately I see it so many times, kids and people hit by gunfire. I am sure the 12-year-old is not beefing with anybody."

If you have any information call Detroit police at (313) 596-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

It happened just blocks away where an 8-year-old girl was shot and wounded in November.

