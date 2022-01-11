The Michigan health department is shortening its recommended period that students and staff should isolate at home if they come down with a COVID-19 infection.

Anyone who tests positive but sees no symptoms or sees them disappear after five days may return to the classroom as long as they wear a well-fitted mask for the next five days.

The rules governing anyone exposed to the virus have also become more flexible, advising people they do not need to quarantine at home following an exposure if they had a confirmed COVID-19 case in the last 90 days or they are up to date on their recommended COVID-19 vaccines.

The miniscule changes reflect the changing dynamic of the pandemic and doctor's understanding of omicron and the threat it poses.

Infections aren't revealing as severe outcomes. But the speed at which the strain is moving from host to host is creating a capacity problem for hospitals. On Monday, officials reported roughly 4,900 people in the hospital with COVID-19 - a new record for the state that's reporting the seventh-highest number of deaths in the country.

Yet, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says that when best practices are followed - complete vaccination, proper masking, appropriate distancing, quick testing, and responsive isolating - schools should be able to maintain some sense of a normal class schedule.

"We always advocate for preventative measures that keep our children safe," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. "Children of school age – ages 5 and up – are now eligible to get vaccinated, and children ages 12 and up are eligible to get boosted. In addition to masking and testing, we feel confident that schools can remain as safe as possible for our children."

Quarantine vs. Isolation

The health department's updated school Covid protocols draw a distinction between isolating and quarantining.

If you're isolating, it's when you're already infected with COVID-19 and have tested positive, even if you do not have symptoms. Isolation is used to separate people who are infected with COVID-19 from those who are not infected.

If you're quarantining, you may have been exposed to COVID-19. That means you may be contagious and could pass it along to someone else.

COVID-19 isolation scenarios in K-12 schools

Students, teachers & staff who test positive for COVID-19 and/or display COVID-19 symptoms should isolate regardless of vaccination status:

If positive with no symptoms, monitor for symptoms from day of exposure through day 10 of isolation;

Isolate at home for 5 days (day "0" is day symptoms begin or day test was taken for students, teachers & staff who do not have symptoms);

If symptoms have improved or you continue to have no symptoms, return to school, while wearing a well-fitted mask, for days 6 -10;

Stay home for 10 days if unwilling/unable to wear a mask.

Anyone who has a fever should stay home until they feel better for a full 24 hours without using fever-reducing medications.

COVID-19 quarantining scenarios in K-12 schools

Anyone who had close contact with COVID-19 case does not need to quarantine at home if they:

Had confirmed COVID-19 within the last 90 days;

Are up to date on all recommended COVID-19 vaccines for which they are eligible

These contacts should still monitor their symptoms and "Mask to Stay" for 10 days from the date of last exposure.

Anyone who had close contact with a COVID-19 case who does not meet the criteria above need to quarantine or may test to stay and/or mask to stay. Exposed individuals may:

Home quarantine for days 1-5, if feasible test on day 5, AND "Mask to Stay" for days 6-10;

"Test to Stay" for days 1-6 AND "Mask to Stay" for days 1-10;

Home quarantine for days 1-10 if unable/unwilling to mask

Students, teachers & staff should monitor for symptoms throughout quarantine period (days 1 through 10). Day "0" is day of last close contact with any COVID-19 positive student, teacher or staff. If symptoms develop, get tested.

