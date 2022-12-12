New video evidence emerges in murder of Detroit father of 5

Three years after Anthony Albert is shot and killed in front of his house - new video surfaces of potential suspects in the murder.

"Someone knows them, someone knows what happened that day - someone knows," said Leticia Albert, the victim's daughter.

Anthony’s oldest daughter helped put the video into context - just minutes after her father was shot and killed on the 13000 block of Bringard, another recording shows two men running down the street just blocks from where the crime happened.



The suspects then duck through a fence and disappear - almost as if they had an escape route planned.

What the video doesn't show is a vehicle those same two allegedly set on fire.

A vehicle that is seen on a separate recording when the crime was committed. A recording that came from the victim himself.

"They came in his house and took his recordings because he was killed right across the street from his house, so his cameras were recording," Leticia said.

His daughter is happy to have the video out there hoping to generate leads.

"I can’t give up until I get some answers, even if the answer is something I don’t like - I don't agree with or I wish it wasn't that, I still want to know something," she said.

Even though three years have passed, she has no plans on taking a day off, knowing if the roles were reversed, her father would be doing the same.

"He taught me well. I learned almost everything I know from my father," Leticia said. "He said, 'Be strong.' And he always said, 'Don’t mourn me too long. I’m supposed to go first, because I’m the dad.' But we never expected he would be murdered."

This video was released by Crime Stoppers which is also offering a reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. The number to call is 1-800-SPEAK-UP, you will remain anonymous.



