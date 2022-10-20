Expand / Collapse search

New wheelchair ramp built for disabled woman who lost hers in police pursuit crash

By and David Komer online producer
Meet Gaston Munoz, from southwest Detroit. After seeing Ruby's story he wanted to help her.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Last week FOX 2 reported on the high-speed police chase from Warren into Detroit, where the criminals crashed into a disabled woman's ramp.

The crash damage prevented Ruby from even getting out of the house on the city's east side.  But not anymore.

FOX 2: "Did you think this was going to happen?"

"No," said Lakeyia Holloway, Ruby's daughter. "I really appreciate it - and my mother does too."

On Thursday the family received a brand-new handicap ramp for Ruby, who uses a wheelchair and is battling stage four kidney failure.  

Meet Gaston Munoz, from Southwest Detroit.  After seeing Ruby's story he wanted to help her.

"I put a call in on Facebook, she emailed me back, and we came and saw it on the first day and said, we can get this done in a day and a half," said Munoz of Munoz Realty.

On Thursday, Gaston's crew was priming the ramp for a paint job, with plans to match the color of Ruby's house.

Good Samaritan Gaston Munoz talks with Charlie Langton.

"All I can say is, I'm really grateful. And I really appreciate it - really appreciate it," Lakeyia said.

But that's not all. It seems that the mayor saw FOX 2's story about Ruby's ramp.

"Mr. Munoz does a lot of community work in southwest Detroit, so I thought this is wonderful," said Eva Torres, District 6 manager department of neighborhoods.

So the Department of Neighborhoods from southwest Detroit called the one on the city's east side - and helped Mr. Munoz - an immigrant from Argentina - when he came to Detroit 20 years ago.  

"What really comes to my mind is that it just shows how business can play a role in Detroit, on supporting and giving back to the residents and those in need," said Kayana Sessoms, District 3 Department of Neighborhoods.

"It was hard coming to Detroit," Munoz said. "And I think it's time to help the community.  It's all about helping people, it doesn't take much."