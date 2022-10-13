Detroit dialysis patient's wheelchair ramp destroyed after driver crashes during chase

A wheelchair ramp a Detroit woman needs to take her mother to dialysis was destroyed after a driver fleeing police crashed into it.

"I need the ramp repaired to get my mother to dialysis," Lakeyia Holloway said. "My mother, she's 73, she's a dialysis patient, and goes to dialysis three times a week, and she's wheelchair-bound."

Ruby has Stage Four kidney failure and dementia.

"I think it's really bad to tear my ramp up," she said. "I feel bad."

Holloway, who is on disability after a heart attack at an early age, said he also cares for her 53-year-old sister who is disabled, so money is tight for the family.

"Hopefully she don't miss dialysis and get sick and have to go in the hospital," Holloway said.

The chase started in Warren. Police from that city say trying to get money from the suspect, Jermaine Hearn Jr., through restitution is an option. However, often the criminals don't have any money, so that's not a viable option. Homeowner's insurance may have covered it, but Holloway can't afford insurance.

"Hopefully a local contractor could step up and help repair this ramp, so she can use her handicap access to her house," said Lt. Dan Bozek, with Warren police.