Expand / Collapse search

New winter menu at The Fed in Clarkston

Published 
Cooking School
FOX 2 Detroit

(FOX 2) - The Fed in Clarkston has rolled out a new winter menu. 

Chef Jacobi Vorhees joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the food, and to show us how to make their mac & cheese spaetzle. You can get the recipe below. 

Making mac and cheese spaetzle with The Fed

We make mac and cheese spaetzle with Chef Jacobi Vorhees from The Fed.

THE FED SPAETZLE MAC AND CHEESE
For the spaetzle:
2 c all purpose flour
4 whole eggs
1/4 c milk
1/2 c melted butter
Heavy pinch of salt
Pinch of white pepper
Fresh grated nutmeg

*combine dry ingredients flour, salt, white pepper, nutmeg. Mix well
*combine we ingredients, milk, egg, melted butter.
*slowly combine wet into dry ingredients until well combined and form a soft dough.
*bring water to a simmer in a pot.
*force dough through a strainer into simmering water to form the small delicious dumplings.
*cook for 1-2 minutes or until firm.

*strain and enjoy:

Spaetzle Mac fed style:
3oz of julienned lardons (fatty bacon)
2oz white onion
2 tbl butter
3 oz heavy cream
3 oz white cheddar grated
3oz tallegio (Italian melty cheese)
S&p to taste
Panko breadcrumb for a crunch top
6 oz spaetzle (prepared above)

*in a med-lg sautée pan on med heat combine lardons and julienned white onion.
*render the fat from the lardons and cook onions until the sugars begin to caramelize.
*add cream and butter directly to pan and bring to a simmer.
*slowly combine the cheddar and tallegio into the simmering cream until melted and smooth.
*add spaetzle and combine well adding salt and pepper to taste.

*sprinkle panko breadcrumbs ontop and place under broiler for 1-2 min until golden brown.
*transfer to a bowl
*garnish with fresh basil and enjoy!