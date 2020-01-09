New winter menu at The Fed in Clarkston
(FOX 2) - The Fed in Clarkston has rolled out a new winter menu.
Chef Jacobi Vorhees joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the food, and to show us how to make their mac & cheese spaetzle. You can get the recipe below.
THE FED SPAETZLE MAC AND CHEESE
For the spaetzle:
2 c all purpose flour
4 whole eggs
1/4 c milk
1/2 c melted butter
Heavy pinch of salt
Pinch of white pepper
Fresh grated nutmeg
*combine dry ingredients flour, salt, white pepper, nutmeg. Mix well
*combine we ingredients, milk, egg, melted butter.
*slowly combine wet into dry ingredients until well combined and form a soft dough.
*bring water to a simmer in a pot.
*force dough through a strainer into simmering water to form the small delicious dumplings.
*cook for 1-2 minutes or until firm.
*strain and enjoy:
Spaetzle Mac fed style:
3oz of julienned lardons (fatty bacon)
2oz white onion
2 tbl butter
3 oz heavy cream
3 oz white cheddar grated
3oz tallegio (Italian melty cheese)
S&p to taste
Panko breadcrumb for a crunch top
6 oz spaetzle (prepared above)
*in a med-lg sautée pan on med heat combine lardons and julienned white onion.
*render the fat from the lardons and cook onions until the sugars begin to caramelize.
*add cream and butter directly to pan and bring to a simmer.
*slowly combine the cheddar and tallegio into the simmering cream until melted and smooth.
*add spaetzle and combine well adding salt and pepper to taste.
*sprinkle panko breadcrumbs ontop and place under broiler for 1-2 min until golden brown.
*transfer to a bowl
*garnish with fresh basil and enjoy!