New winter menu at The Fed in Clarkston

The Fed in Clarkston has rolled out a new winter menu.

Chef Jacobi Vorhees joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the food, and to show us how to make their mac & cheese spaetzle. You can get the recipe below.

THE FED SPAETZLE MAC AND CHEESE

For the spaetzle:

2 c all purpose flour

4 whole eggs

1/4 c milk

1/2 c melted butter

Heavy pinch of salt

Pinch of white pepper

Fresh grated nutmeg

*combine dry ingredients flour, salt, white pepper, nutmeg. Mix well

*combine we ingredients, milk, egg, melted butter.

*slowly combine wet into dry ingredients until well combined and form a soft dough.

*bring water to a simmer in a pot.

*force dough through a strainer into simmering water to form the small delicious dumplings.

*cook for 1-2 minutes or until firm.

*strain and enjoy:

Spaetzle Mac fed style:

3oz of julienned lardons (fatty bacon)

2oz white onion

2 tbl butter

3 oz heavy cream

3 oz white cheddar grated

3oz tallegio (Italian melty cheese)

S&p to taste

Panko breadcrumb for a crunch top

6 oz spaetzle (prepared above)

*in a med-lg sautée pan on med heat combine lardons and julienned white onion.

*render the fat from the lardons and cook onions until the sugars begin to caramelize.

*add cream and butter directly to pan and bring to a simmer.

*slowly combine the cheddar and tallegio into the simmering cream until melted and smooth.

*add spaetzle and combine well adding salt and pepper to taste.

Advertisement

*sprinkle panko breadcrumbs ontop and place under broiler for 1-2 min until golden brown.

*transfer to a bowl

*garnish with fresh basil and enjoy!