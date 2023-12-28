New Year's Eve things to do in Metro Detroit
Still need New Year's Eve plans? Say goodbye to 2023 and welcome 2024 at these Metro Detroit celebrations:
Kids New Year's Eve Party
- Sunday, Dec. 31 from 3-6 p.m.
- Detroit City Clubhouse
Bounce house, visits from Friendly the Bear, ball drop at 5 p.m., and more.
Noon Years Eve
- Sunday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- United Skates of America in Lincoln Park
Skating, pizza, balloon drop at noon, and more.
Tickets are $15.
New Year's Family Bash
- Sunday, Dec. 31 at 12:30 p.m.
- Paradise Park in Novi
Laser tag, pizza, party favors, and more.
Tickets are $21.95 to $24.95.
Resolution Ball
- Sunday, Dec. 31 - Entry times vary
- Masonic Temple in Detroit
Chicago-Vegas style New Year’s Eve party featuring a confetti storm at midnight, entertainment, midnight snacks, and more.
Tickets start at $60.
NYE 2024 at The Annex
- Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- The Annex in Detroit
Entertainment, fire breathers, midnight balloon drop, confetti blasts, and more.
Tickets start at $55.
90s vs. 80s New Year's Eve Bash
- Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.
- Magic Bag in Ferndale
Throw it back to the 80s and 90s with live entertainment in Ferndale.
Tickets are $35.
Grown & Sexy Party Staring Charlie Wilson
- Sunday, Dec. 31 at 9:30 p.m.
- Fox Theatre in Detroit
Celebrate New Year's Eve with performances from Charlie Wilson, Tank, and Ro James.
Remaining tickets start at $124.
Glam Rock NYE
- Sunday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.
- The Loving Touch in Ferndale
Dance to 70s glam rock to welcome 2024. Both a DJ and Bad Magnets will provide entertainment.
Tickets are $12 in advance and $20 the day of.
Supertask NYE
- Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- Magic Stick in Detroit
Chief Kaya, Common Creation, Major Arcana, and Selyna Alvarez performing at the Magic Stick.
Tickets are $20 for a four-ticket bundle or $30 for a single ticket.
Grateful New Year
- Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Ferndale Project
Craft beer, appetizers, entertainment from The Raising Dead, and more.
Tickets are $45 to $60.
New Year's Eve Party
- Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.
- Rochester Mills Beer Company in Rochester
Live music, beer and food specials, champagne toast, and more.
No cover charge. Call 248-650-5080 for reservations.
Red Rendezvous
- Sunday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.
- Centerpoint Marriott
Desserts, snacks, live entertainment, champagne toast, and more.
Tickets start at $99.
Stormy Chromer & Friends NYE
- Sunday, Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m.
- The Blind Pig in Ann Arbor
Stormy Chromer and others take the stage for this 5th annual NYE celebration.
Tickets are $20.