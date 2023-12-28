New Year's Eve things to do in Metro Detroit

Still need New Year's Eve plans? Say goodbye to 2023 and welcome 2024 at these Metro Detroit celebrations:

Kids New Year's Eve Party

Sunday, Dec. 31 from 3-6 p.m.

Detroit City Clubhouse

Bounce house, visits from Friendly the Bear, ball drop at 5 p.m., and more.

Learn more.

Noon Years Eve

Sunday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

United Skates of America in Lincoln Park

Skating, pizza, balloon drop at noon, and more.

Tickets are $15.

Get tickets.

New Year's Family Bash

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 12:30 p.m.

Paradise Park in Novi

Laser tag, pizza, party favors, and more.

Tickets are $21.95 to $24.95.

Get tickets.

Resolution Ball

Sunday, Dec. 31 - Entry times vary

Masonic Temple in Detroit

Chicago-Vegas style New Year’s Eve party featuring a confetti storm at midnight, entertainment, midnight snacks, and more.

Tickets start at $60.

Get tickets.

NYE 2024 at The Annex

Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The Annex in Detroit

Entertainment, fire breathers, midnight balloon drop, confetti blasts, and more.

Tickets start at $55.

Get tickets.

90s vs. 80s New Year's Eve Bash

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

Magic Bag in Ferndale

Throw it back to the 80s and 90s with live entertainment in Ferndale.

Tickets are $35.

Get tickets.

Grown & Sexy Party Staring Charlie Wilson

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 9:30 p.m.

Fox Theatre in Detroit

Celebrate New Year's Eve with performances from Charlie Wilson, Tank, and Ro James.

Remaining tickets start at $124.

Get tickets.

Glam Rock NYE

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.

The Loving Touch in Ferndale

Dance to 70s glam rock to welcome 2024. Both a DJ and Bad Magnets will provide entertainment.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $20 the day of.

Get tickets.

Supertask NYE

Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Magic Stick in Detroit

Chief Kaya, Common Creation, Major Arcana, and Selyna Alvarez performing at the Magic Stick.

Tickets are $20 for a four-ticket bundle or $30 for a single ticket.

Get tickets.

Grateful New Year

Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Ferndale Project

Craft beer, appetizers, entertainment from The Raising Dead, and more.

Tickets are $45 to $60.

Get tickets.

New Year's Eve Party

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

Rochester Mills Beer Company in Rochester

Live music, beer and food specials, champagne toast, and more.

No cover charge. Call 248-650-5080 for reservations.

Red Rendezvous

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.

Centerpoint Marriott

Desserts, snacks, live entertainment, champagne toast, and more.

Tickets start at $99.

Get tickets.

Stormy Chromer & Friends NYE

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m.

The Blind Pig in Ann Arbor

Stormy Chromer and others take the stage for this 5th annual NYE celebration.

Tickets are $20.

Get tickets.