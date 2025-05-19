New York man pleads guilty for threatening 'X' reply to Michigan AG Dana Nessel

article

A New York man faces jail time after making a threatening reply to AG Dana Nessel. He admitted that he threatened her because of her religion and her perceived sexual orientation. He faces a maximum sentence of up to 5 years.



On Monday, officials say Bayside New York man Kevin Delgado, 40, posted a threatening reply to AG Nessel's ‘X', formerly known as Twitter, post on Oct. 21, 2023.

In court, Delgado admitted that he threatened her because of her religion and her perceived sexual orientation.

"The federal government is dedicated to protecting all Americans against threats of violence. Everyone person has equal dignity, and our office will tirelessly work to protect them. And public officials must be free to exercise their office without fear," U.S. Attorney Gorgon said.

Delgado is expected to be sentenced on Sept. 22.

He faces a maximum sentence of up to 5 years.