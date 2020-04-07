New York sees largest number of coronavirus deaths in single day

In a sobering assessment of the coronavirus outbreak in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that a record 731 coronavirus deaths were reported in the past 24 hours in the state.

It was also the largest increase in deaths day-over-day since the virus started killing people in New York.

Governor Cuomo reported that there were now 138,836 cases statewide.

On a positive note, Cuomo says there were 656 newly hospitalized cases on Monday but the three day average for new hospitalizations is moving down and new cases could be reaching a plateau.

The governor said it had been a hard 37 days on the state but said, "It's only been 37 days" before stating that the 1918 flu pandemic came in three waves over a six month period in the state. 30,000 people died over that period.

Advertisement

Cuomo said planning needs to start for restarting regular life. He said he has spoken to Gov. Murphy of New Jersey and Gov. Lamont of Connecticut about a regional strategy.

He says it's all going to come down to testing.

>MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE