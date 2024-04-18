NFL Draft in Detroit: Big Sean, Bazzi, Detroit Youth Choir to perform downtown

article

Rapper Big Sean, singer Bazzi, and the Detroit Youth Choir will all take the stage in Downtown Detroit for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Big Sean, from Detroit, is slated to perform at 6:15 p.m. April 25 before the first day of draft selections begin. The Detroit Youth Choir will perform at 6 p.m. on day two, and Bazzi will wrap up the weekend on April 27.

"With the Draft coming to Detroit, we knew the importance of representing the rich cultural history and music legacy of this city as part of our NFL Draft Concert Series," said Tim Tubito, director of event presentation and content at the NFL. "With an incredible lineup of headliners who all hail from the region, we’re excited for these great artists to help us create an amazing on-site experience for our fans and prospects."

The concerts at the Draft Theater near Campus Martius Park are free to attend, though fans must first register on the NFL OnePass app.

