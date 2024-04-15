Court at Detroit city hall halting in-person services during NFL Draft week

The Third Circuit Court in Detroit will halt in-person operations that would be held at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center during the week leading up to the NFL Draft.

From Monday, April 22, through Friday, April 26, the court will function remotely from the city hall building during the entire week.

Because of the slew of road closures and parking restrictions downtown during the draft event, the Third Circuit Court elected to have no in-person hearings.

However, in-person services will proceed as normal at Frank Murphy Hall of Justice, Lincoln Hall of Justice and Penobscot Building. However, there will be no jury trials held at Frank Murphy on April 25 and 26.

All court operations will return on April 29.

"The NFL Draft will be a tremendous opportunity for the city of Detroit and Wayne County to once again show the world that we are a destination for tourists and events," said Third Judicial Circuit Executive Court Administrator Frank Hardester. "We are working with our Jurists, employees and judicial partners to ensure Court operations continue."