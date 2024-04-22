NFL Draft in Detroit: Greektown Tailgate, Draft Day in the D, Corktown Draft Experience, and more things to do
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Anticipation is growing for the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
Though the focus is on football, of course, plenty of activities are planned to keep the whole family entertained.
Here are some things to do in Detroit during the Draft:
NFL Draft Experience
- Hours: Noon to 10 p.m. April 25, noon to 11 p.m. April 26, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 27
- Location: Hart Plaza
Games, photo opps, player autographs, and more
Downtown the NFL OnePass app for the full schedule. Registration is required.
Draft Day in the D
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. April 25 and April 26, and noon to 8 p.m. April 27
- Location: Downtown Detroit parks
Live entertainment, food trucks, vendors, more at the city's Downtown Detroit parks
The Corner Ballpark Watch Party
- Hours: 6 p.m. until draft selections end on April 25 and 26
- Location: The Corner Ballpark
Draft showing on scoreboard at 8 p.m.
Corktown Draft Experience
- Hours: Times vary by business, April 25-27
- Location: Corktown
Numerous bars and restaurants featuring specials, plus a shuttle to get downtown for the draft
Football Fan Fun Run
- Hours: 9-10 a.m. April 27
- Location: Cullen Plaza
Run or walk 2 miles along the Detroit River
This event is free. Register here.
Greektown Tailgate
- Hours: Noon to midnight on April 25-27
- Location: Greektown
Live music, Detroit DJs, games, draft playing on big screens
Eastern Market Night Market
- Hours: 5-8 p.m. on April 27
- Location: Eastern Market
After-hours shopping, live entertainment in Shed 2 in celebration of draft
Rollercade
- Hours: Varies by day, open now
- Location: 1201 Woodward Ave.
Indoor games and rollerskating rink
Remix Detroit
- Hours: Varies by day, open now
- Location: 1413 Woodward Ave.
Interactive, immersive music lab