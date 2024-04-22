Anticipation is growing for the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

Though the focus is on football, of course, plenty of activities are planned to keep the whole family entertained.

Here are some things to do in Detroit during the Draft:

NFL Draft Experience

Hours: Noon to 10 p.m. April 25, noon to 11 p.m. April 26, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 27

Location: Hart Plaza

Games, photo opps, player autographs, and more

Downtown the NFL OnePass app for the full schedule. Registration is required.

Draft Day in the D

Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. April 25 and April 26, and noon to 8 p.m. April 27

Location: Downtown Detroit parks

Live entertainment, food trucks, vendors, more at the city's Downtown Detroit parks

The Corner Ballpark Watch Party

Hours: 6 p.m. until draft selections end on April 25 and 26

Location: The Corner Ballpark

Draft showing on scoreboard at 8 p.m.

Corktown Draft Experience

Hours: Times vary by business, April 25-27

Location: Corktown

Numerous bars and restaurants featuring specials, plus a shuttle to get downtown for the draft

Find more info here.

Football Fan Fun Run

Hours: 9-10 a.m. April 27

Location: Cullen Plaza

Run or walk 2 miles along the Detroit River

This event is free. Register here.

Greektown Tailgate

Hours: Noon to midnight on April 25-27

Location: Greektown

Live music, Detroit DJs, games, draft playing on big screens

Eastern Market Night Market

Hours: 5-8 p.m. on April 27

Location: Eastern Market

After-hours shopping, live entertainment in Shed 2 in celebration of draft

Rollercade

Hours: Varies by day, open now

Location: 1201 Woodward Ave.

Indoor games and rollerskating rink

More info.

Remix Detroit

Hours: Varies by day, open now

Location: 1413 Woodward Ave.

Interactive, immersive music lab

More info.