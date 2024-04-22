Expand / Collapse search

NFL Draft in Detroit: Greektown Tailgate, Draft Day in the D, Corktown Draft Experience, and more things to do

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  April 22, 2024 9:49am EDT
NFL Draft in Detroit
FOX 2 Detroit

Detroit offers new things to do downtown with NFL Draft approaching

The 2024 NFL Draft is coming to Detroit next week and events downtown are coming together for the big event.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Anticipation is growing for the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

Though the focus is on football, of course, plenty of activities are planned to keep the whole family entertained. 

Here are some things to do in Detroit during the Draft: 

NFL Draft Experience

  • Hours: Noon to 10 p.m. April 25, noon to 11 p.m. April 26, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 27
  • Location: Hart Plaza

Games, photo opps, player autographs, and more

Downtown the NFL OnePass app for the full schedule. Registration is required.  

Draft Day in the D

  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. April 25 and April 26, and noon to 8 p.m. April 27
  • Location: Downtown Detroit parks

Live entertainment, food trucks, vendors, more at the city's Downtown Detroit parks

Featured

Draft Day in the D: Downtown Detroit parks hosting celebrations during NFL Draft
article

Draft Day in the D: Downtown Detroit parks hosting celebrations during NFL Draft

Parks around Downtown Detroit are prepping for celebrations during next week's NFL Draft. Draft Day in the D, a three-day celebration at Paradise Valley, Capital, Beacon, and Grand Circus parks, is one of the many events slated for the draft.

The Corner Ballpark Watch Party

  • Hours: 6 p.m. until draft selections end on April 25 and 26
  • Location: The Corner Ballpark

Draft showing on scoreboard at 8 p.m.

Corktown Draft Experience

  • Hours: Times vary by business, April 25-27
  • Location: Corktown

Numerous bars and restaurants featuring specials, plus a shuttle to get downtown for the draft

Find more info here. 

Football Fan Fun Run

  • Hours: 9-10 a.m. April 27
  • Location: Cullen Plaza

Run or walk 2 miles along the Detroit River

This event is free. Register here.

Greektown Tailgate

  • Hours: Noon to midnight on April 25-27
  • Location: Greektown

Live music, Detroit DJs, games, draft playing on big screens

Featured

Where to eat, drink, and shop during the NFL Draft
article

Where to eat, drink, and shop during the NFL Draft

Headed to Detroit for the NFL Draft? The Decked Out Detroit Field Guide can help you decide where to eat, drink, and visit.

Eastern Market Night Market

  • Hours: 5-8 p.m. on April 27
  • Location: Eastern Market

After-hours shopping, live entertainment in Shed 2 in celebration of draft

Rollercade

  • Hours: Varies by day, open now
  • Location: 1201 Woodward Ave.

Indoor games and rollerskating rink

More info.

Related

Buses, trams, shuttles - here's your complete guide to getting to the draft
article

Buses, trams, shuttles - here's your complete guide to getting to the draft

From the People Mover and SMART buses, to special shuttles and service to and from the airport - there's several ways of getting to the draft without a car. Good thing too, since parking will be slim and expensive.

Remix Detroit

  • Hours: Varies by day, open now
  • Location: 1413 Woodward Ave.

Interactive, immersive music lab

More info.

Featured

Where to park for the NFL Draft in Detroit
article

Where to park for the NFL Draft in Detroit

Parking in Detroit for the NFL Draft is going to be tough to come by -- here's what the city is recommending people do.

Watch FOX 2 News Live