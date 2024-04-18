Draft Day in the D: Downtown Detroit parks hosting celebrations during NFL Draft

Parks around Downtown Detroit are prepping for celebrations during next week's NFL Draft.

Visitors who head to Detroit on April 25-27 can expect live entertainment, food, shopping, and more throughout downtown.

Draft Day in the D, a three-day celebration at Paradise Valley, Capital, Beacon, and Grand Circus parks, is one of the many events slated for the draft. Part of Woodward Avenue between State and Witherell streets will also be closed for the festivities.

Here's what to expect:

Draft Day in the D time/date

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, April 25 and Friday, April 26, and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 27.

Activities

Draft watch parties

Large screens will be up at the parks for watching the draft.

Shopping

More than 45 vendors will be selling their locally made items daily.

Some vendors you can expect include All Things Detroit Marketplace, Detroit Originals, Poppa’s Hot Sauce, Fricken Good Cookies, and Sweet Potato Sensations.

Live music and art

Musicians will perform throughout the event.

Numerous football-themed art exhibits will also be on display around the parks, including football benches and a custom-made football arch at Capitol Park.

Cigar rolling

Visit Paradise Valley Park on Thursday for hand-rolled cigars from La Casa Cigar Lounge.

Cornhole tournaments

From 4-6 p.m. daily, partipate in cornhole tournaments at Beacon Park.

(Photo: Downtown Detroit Partnership)

Food trucks

Each day, more than two dozen local food trucks will be serving eats at the parks.

Food truck lineup (Can't see the list? Click here.):

Getting around

Buses can get you to Detroit, while shuttles, the QLINE, and the People Mover can help you navigate downtown.

Check out the full transportation guide:

