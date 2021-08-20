Nighttime farmer's market brings fresh produce, music, and more to Hazel Park

A nighttime farmer's market in Hazel Park aims to bring the community together every other week.

"It’s really about building community here in Hazel Park and within the metro area," said Richard Gage, with Richard Gage Design Studio.

The market will include fresh produce and flowers for sale, music, food, drinks, and more.

"We have a dog rescue that’s coming this week, we have a medical marijuana nurse," Gage said. "It’s a nighttime farmer's market, which we found was pretty interesting."

The Michigan Urban Farmers Initiative is the primary provider of produce for the market.

"We bring whatever’s in season. We’re also here to spread the message of what MUFI is, a nonprofit in the north end neighborhood of Detroit," said Olivia Kinczel. "We have three acres of production farming there. We have an orchard, we also have two acres of just regular crop production."

The market is at the site of the Marigold Project, where there were thousands of flowers installed. The farmer's market is raising money for the next art installation.

"The Marigold Project, it’s kind of a social experiment. It’s a community art project," Gage said.

People in the Hazel Park school system who are in need can also get food for free at the market.

Advertisement

The market is at 425 W. 9 Mile Road. It is from 6-9 p.m. on Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 22, and Oct. 6.