Nino Salvaggio grocery store coming to Schoolcraft College campus in Livonia

Work started this week on a Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace on the campus of Schoolcraft College in Livonia.

According to a press release from the school, the store will give students in programs such as culinary arts and supply chain management the chance to get hands-on experience.

The marketplace will sell gourmet produce, meats, flowers, and more.

"Having a Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace right here on campus will give all of our students real-world experience that will enhance their education," said Dr. Glenn Cerny, the president of Schoolcraft College. "This marketplace will help teach our students in ways no other community college can offer. We cannot wait for our students and the community to see this wonderful addition to the campus."

The new 48,100 square-foot store will be in the north commuter lot near the Vistatech Center. The store is expected to open in fall 2025.

"On behalf of our entire Nino’s family, we are proud to make this significant investment in the community and excited to introduce our marketplace to Schoolcraft College and the surrounding neighborhoods," said Leo Salvaggio, one of the owners. "We’re pleased that Schoolcraft College and Nino Salvaggio share a commitment to being deeply rooted in the community we serve. We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome everyone to our newest store."