No announcement on fall sports on Weds., Detroit school leader says Whitmer, MHSAA failed student-athletes

In a blistering message aimed at Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan High School Athletic Association, Dr. Nikolai Vitti, the leader of the Detroit Public Schools Community School District, says both have failed students-athletes in cross the state.

Dr. Vitti tweeted his message at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, just 90 minutes before Gov. Whitmer was to deliver an update on COVID-19 in Michigan. In his tweet, the Superintendent of the DPSCD said an announcement from Whitmer regarding the prospect of playing fall sports was not expected during her 2:30 press conference.

"Does not appear that any announcements will be made. On the topic of fall sports, both @GovWhitmer and @MHSAA have failed student-athletes and families. Neither have led on the topic and it’s embarrassing. Both should be blamed, namely the @MHSAA for even cancelling football."

Dr. Vitti was responding to his own message from earlier in the day when he said he was hopeful for an announcement of a collaboration between Whitmer and the MHSAA "to allow student-athletes the rightful opportunity to play in all fall sports today or clearly own why this will not be the case and explain what needs to happen to play in the spring."

The MHSAA announced in mid-August that high school football would be pushed back until the spring of 2021, while golf, tennis, and cross-country were allowed to resume as planned.

The governor is due to speak at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon and has said the governor will be speaking about "a significant investment in Michigan's economy to help support small businesses and build communities in our state."

FOX 2's political analyst Tim Skubick learned that the governor is not expected to announce the reopening of gyms during this press conference.